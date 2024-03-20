ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) Shares Sold by Chapin Davis Inc.

Chapin Davis Inc. cut its stake in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,048 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in ADT were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in ADT by 364.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,060 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in ADT by 824.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,447 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,966 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in ADT by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,301 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in ADT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ADT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 87.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ADT alerts:

ADT Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ADT traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,354,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,361,632. ADT Inc. has a one year low of $4.89 and a one year high of $7.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.36.

ADT Increases Dividend

ADT ( NYSE:ADT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The security and automation business reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. ADT had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that ADT Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This is a positive change from ADT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. ADT’s payout ratio is 44.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on ADT from $7.50 to $8.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ADT

ADT Company Profile

(Free Report)

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It operates through Consumer and Small Business, Commercial, and Solar segments. The company provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ADT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.