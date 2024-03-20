Advisory Resource Group Buys 2,951 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Advisory Resource Group lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 46.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares during the quarter. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 140.1% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $88,000.

NASDAQ FMB traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.54. 11,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,617. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.45. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $48.08 and a 1-year high of $51.77.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. This is a boost from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

