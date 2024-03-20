Advisory Resource Group Invests $203,000 in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Advisory Resource Group purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in HF Sinclair by 7.4% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 109,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,236,000 after buying an additional 7,547 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in HF Sinclair by 26.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 413,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,551,000 after buying an additional 85,993 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in HF Sinclair by 3.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the third quarter worth approximately $12,135,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 614.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 42,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 36,227 shares during the last quarter. 89.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DINO traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.31. 220,137 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,339,983. HF Sinclair Co. has a 1-year low of $37.12 and a 1-year high of $62.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.28.

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.15. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. HF Sinclair’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HF Sinclair Co. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from HF Sinclair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.10%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DINO shares. Bank of America upgraded HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group raised HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on HF Sinclair from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. TD Cowen upped their target price on HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on HF Sinclair in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HF Sinclair has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.82.

In related news, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total transaction of $402,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,703,866.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total transaction of $402,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,703,866.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Franklin Myers bought 4,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.94 per share, for a total transaction of $246,369.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 131,793 shares in the company, valued at $7,767,879.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

