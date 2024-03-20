Advisory Resource Group Takes $238,000 Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Advisory Resource Group purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 38.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $505,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 77,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,779,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $112.25. 44,816 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 769,931. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.74. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $85.24 and a twelve month high of $114.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

