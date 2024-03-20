AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $94.09

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $94.09 and last traded at $94.02, with a volume of 358372 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $93.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of AECOM in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on AECOM from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on AECOM from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. TheStreet upgraded AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on AECOM in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, AECOM has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.

AECOM Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of 208.12, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.71.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.13. AECOM had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AECOM will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of AECOM

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AECOM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in AECOM by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 431,875 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,918,000 after buying an additional 13,986 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in AECOM by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in AECOM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

