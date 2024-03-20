AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Acquires New Position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 36,704 shares of the food distribution company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,538,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 4.2% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 693,538 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $40,822,000 after purchasing an additional 27,870 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,746,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 7.1% in the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,534 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 116.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,585 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 19,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 677.2% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 137,090 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $8,069,000 after purchasing an additional 119,452 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFGC traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,765. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.03. Performance Food Group has a 1 year low of $52.92 and a 1 year high of $78.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.39.

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The food distribution company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Performance Food Group’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

PFGC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.75.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

