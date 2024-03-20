AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Buys Shares of 74,071 Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new position in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 74,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,092,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VLTO. Renaissance Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Veralto during the fourth quarter worth about $1,385,000. Czech National Bank bought a new position in shares of Veralto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,158,000. Park National Corp OH purchased a new position in Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,243,000. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in shares of Veralto during the 4th quarter worth $4,711,000. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. bought a new stake in Veralto in the fourth quarter worth $1,732,000.
Insider Activity at Veralto
In related news, insider Mattias Bystrom sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total transaction of $43,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,310 shares in the company, valued at $2,609,691. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Veralto
Veralto Stock Up 0.3 %
VLTO stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.68. 68,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,462,419. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.58. Veralto Co. has a twelve month low of $65.51 and a twelve month high of $90.55.
Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Veralto Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Veralto Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.
Veralto Profile
Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Veralto
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Is Ollies Bargain Outlet a Smart Buy-On Post-Release Weakness?
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Chipotle Stock Shoots Higher, Announcing 50 for 1 Stock Split
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- General Mills Stock Price Reversal Gains Momentum on Good News
Receive News & Ratings for Veralto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veralto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.