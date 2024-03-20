AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Invests $265,000 in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new stake in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Jackson Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 4,347.8% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 291.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Jackson Financial during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Jackson Financial by 464.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Jackson Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JXN. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Jackson Financial from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Jackson Financial from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Jackson Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Jackson Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $49.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.50.

Jackson Financial Price Performance

NYSE:JXN traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.92. 115,024 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 889,589. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.54. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.70 and a 1-year high of $63.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by ($1.00). The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jackson Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. This is a positive change from Jackson Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. Jackson Financial’s payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Derek G. Kirkland bought 3,500 shares of Jackson Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.67 per share, for a total transaction of $194,845.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 37,726 shares in the company, valued at $2,100,206.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Jackson Financial

(Free Report)

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jackson Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jackson Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.