AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Invests $3.07 Million in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 32,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,071,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc owned about 0.06% of SolarEdge Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 9,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,529,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $327,566,000 after purchasing an additional 92,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Susquehanna decreased their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $107.00 to $97.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $91.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $89.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded SolarEdge Technologies to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.69.

SolarEdge Technologies stock traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $63.30. The stock had a trading volume of 224,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,625,846. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.33 and a beta of 1.50. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $60.44 and a one year high of $322.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.14.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by $0.60. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $316.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.97 million. On average, equities analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post -3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director More Avery acquired 7,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.75 per share, with a total value of $474,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 77,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,246,966.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

