AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Makes New $3.45 Million Investment in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 38,217 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $3,450,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DIS. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,503 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 64,084 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,786,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Source Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $114.75. The company had a trading volume of 3,348,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,537,729. The firm has a market cap of $210.49 billion, a PE ratio of 70.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.41. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $78.73 and a one year high of $115.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.71 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is 18.52%.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $80,918.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,694.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Walt Disney from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Macquarie increased their price target on Walt Disney from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.23.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

