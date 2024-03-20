AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Makes New $9.59 Million Investment in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new position in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 348,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,586,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc owned 0.48% of Veracyte at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Veracyte during the 3rd quarter worth $506,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 166,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 59,484 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 46,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 12,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 476,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,637,000 after acquiring an additional 132,310 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Veracyte from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Veracyte from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Veracyte currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Veracyte Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of VCYT traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.37. 34,292 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 629,597. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.60 and a beta of 1.64. Veracyte, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.52 and a 52-week high of $30.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.49.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $98.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.49 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 20.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.02%. On average, research analysts forecast that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Veracyte Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier for cancerous thyroid nodules; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

