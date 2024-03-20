AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Makes New Investment in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 27,270 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,815,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PHM. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in PulteGroup by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,196 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after buying an additional 4,799 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in PulteGroup by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 70,856 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 14,918 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PHM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PulteGroup news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total value of $206,180.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,586,452.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE PHM traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.21. The company had a trading volume of 129,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,841,627. The company has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.26 and a 12-month high of $115.20.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.07. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.77 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 6.81%.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 30th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

Further Reading

