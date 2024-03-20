AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Purchases New Holdings in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 324,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,956,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Twist Bioscience by 94.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 264,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,353,000 after buying an additional 128,098 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Twist Bioscience by 159.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 43,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 26,769 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Twist Bioscience by 4.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 51,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the third quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert Chess sold 4,110 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total value of $143,767.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,244,631.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 1,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $55,658.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 516,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,329,188.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Chess sold 4,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total value of $143,767.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,244,631.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,743 shares of company stock worth $242,058. Insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TWST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays increased their target price on Twist Bioscience from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Twist Bioscience from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th.

Twist Bioscience Stock Performance

Twist Bioscience stock remained flat at $33.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,962. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 12-month low of $11.46 and a 12-month high of $43.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.33. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 1.64.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.03. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 32.16% and a negative net margin of 78.44%. The company had revenue of $71.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.74) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.17 EPS for the current year.

Twist Bioscience Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

