AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Purchases Shares of 77,122 Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 77,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,507,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,922,000 after purchasing an additional 446,233 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Manulife Financial by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 86,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 26,369 shares during the period. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV bought a new position in Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Manulife Financial by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,445,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,663,000 after buying an additional 119,192 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Manulife Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Desjardins upgraded Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Manulife Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Manulife Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Manulife Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

Manulife Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MFC traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.25. 275,775 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,345,268. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.61. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $17.07 and a 12 month high of $24.89.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.57 billion. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 10.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.298 per share. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 61.66%.

Manulife Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.