AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Takes $2.72 Million Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,715,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVY. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 6,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on AVY. Raymond James raised their target price on Avery Dennison from $199.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup cut Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $197.00 to $214.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $249.00 target price on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $208.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 5,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total transaction of $1,074,202.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,940.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 5,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total value of $1,074,202.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,940.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.90, for a total value of $1,069,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,305,217.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,879 shares of company stock valued at $4,217,705 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Avery Dennison Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AVY traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $215.65. The company had a trading volume of 26,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,564. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $206.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.93. The stock has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of 34.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.90. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1-year low of $158.93 and a 1-year high of $219.57.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 30.97% and a net margin of 6.01%. Avery Dennison’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.