AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Takes Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 29,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,594,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 218.4% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the third quarter worth $36,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter worth $38,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 39.5% during the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of ABBV traded down $2.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $177.22. 660,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,663,733. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.96 and a 12-month high of $182.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. The company has a market cap of $313.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.58.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.03. AbbVie had a return on equity of 162.28% and a net margin of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 227.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. William Blair raised AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on AbbVie from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Truist Financial increased their price target on AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.36.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 138,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.27, for a total value of $24,572,458.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,020,679.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AbbVie news, COO Robert A. Michael sold 68,879 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.45, for a total value of $12,153,699.55. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 98,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,405,910.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 138,616 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.27, for a total value of $24,572,458.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,099 shares in the company, valued at $92,020,679.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 306,205 shares of company stock valued at $53,974,299. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

