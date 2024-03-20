AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Takes Position in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new stake in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CXFree Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 287,377 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,227,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. 31.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CEMEX Stock Performance

CX stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.30. 1,783,775 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,907,157. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 68.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.45. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $4.93 and a 52 week high of $8.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.74.

CEMEX (NYSE:CXGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CEMEX had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 1.06%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CX has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered CEMEX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Bank of America raised CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $8.20 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered CEMEX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.37.

CEMEX Company Profile

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers asphalt, concrete blocks, concrete block paving, rail sleepers, and flooring systems; architectural concrete products; and box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for CEMEX (NYSE:CX)

