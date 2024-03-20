AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Takes Position in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new stake in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 287,377 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,227,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. 31.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CX stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.30. 1,783,775 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,907,157. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 68.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.45. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $4.93 and a 52 week high of $8.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.74.

CEMEX ( NYSE:CX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CEMEX had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 1.06%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

CX has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered CEMEX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Bank of America raised CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $8.20 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered CEMEX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.37.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers asphalt, concrete blocks, concrete block paving, rail sleepers, and flooring systems; architectural concrete products; and box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

