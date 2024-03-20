AEON Biopharma (NASDAQ:AEON) Shares Gap Down to $14.40

Shares of AEON Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEON – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.40, but opened at $13.82. AEON Biopharma shares last traded at $13.96, with a volume of 8,209 shares trading hands.

AEON Biopharma Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.08 and a 200 day moving average of $7.26.

Institutional Trading of AEON Biopharma

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in AEON Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth $19,827,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AEON Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $360,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AEON Biopharma by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 209,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 16,091 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of AEON Biopharma by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 49,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 17,341 shares during the period.

AEON Biopharma Company Profile

AEON Biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing botulinum toxins. It develops ABP-450 (prabotulinumtoxinA) injection for debilitating medical conditions, which completed a Phase 2 study for the treatment of cervical dystonia and has an ongoing Phase 2 study for the treatment of both chronic and episodic migraine.

