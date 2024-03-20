Aeterna Zentaris (AEZS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEZ) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st.

Aeterna Zentaris Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of AEZS opened at $2.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.97. Aeterna Zentaris has a 12-month low of $1.36 and a 12-month high of $3.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Aeterna Zentaris in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Aeterna Zentaris Company Profile

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its lead product is Macrilen (macimorelin), an orally available peptidomimetic ghrelin receptor (GHSR-1a) agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency and childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency, as well as oncology indications; and AEZS-150, a delayed clearance parathyroid hormonefusion polypeptide that is in preclinical trail for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism in adults.

