Morgan Stanley Raises Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) Price Target to $5.10

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley to $5.10 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.97% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AEVA. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Aeva Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Aeva Technologies from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.52.

Shares of AEVA stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.68. The stock had a trading volume of 278,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,634. Aeva Technologies has a one year low of $2.33 and a one year high of $7.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 1.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Aeva Technologies by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 227,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Aeva Technologies by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 61,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 22,104 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Aeva Technologies by 3.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 700,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 20,580 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Aeva Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $323,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Aeva Technologies by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,828,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,247,000 after purchasing an additional 101,408 shares during the period. 36.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aeva Technologies, Inc designs 4D LiDAR-on-chips in the United States, Thailand, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company develops its products using frequency modulated continuous wave sensing technology. It offers 4D LiDAR sensing system with embedded software for automotive, industrial, and security applications; and a silicon photonics engine and software algorithms for industrial automation and consumer device applications.

