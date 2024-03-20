Affimed (AFMD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st.

Affimed Trading Up 12.3 %

Shares of Affimed stock opened at $5.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Affimed has a 12-month low of $2.23 and a 12-month high of $11.10. The company has a market capitalization of $76.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Affimed in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Affimed has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Affimed during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Affimed by 18.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 307,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 48,178 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affimed during the second quarter worth $85,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Affimed in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affimed during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 30.82% of the company’s stock.

Affimed Company Profile

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Germany, and Europe. Its lead product candidates include AFM13 that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma, Phase II clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma, and completed Phase II clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; AFM24, a tetravalent, bispecific epidermal growth factor receptor, and CD16A-binding innate cell engager, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of advanced cancers; and AFM28, an innate cell engager (ICE), which is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia.

