Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 31,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ICLN. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 49,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 11,760 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 182,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 182.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 25,855 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 86,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 14,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 201,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,338,000 after acquiring an additional 10,414 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ ICLN traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,569,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,841,255. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.05 and a 200 day moving average of $14.30. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a one year low of $12.72 and a one year high of $19.99.

About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

