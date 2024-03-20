Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 28.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 69,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,432 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises 1.3% of Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BSV. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 58,000.0% in the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

BSV stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $76.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,029,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,832,961. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.61 and a 12-month high of $77.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.05.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

