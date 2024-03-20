Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,742 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Bollard Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in Boeing by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,389 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Boeing by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Stock Performance

BA stock traded up $4.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $185.90. 8,806,542 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,586,919. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $176.25 and a 1 year high of $267.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.43 billion, a PE ratio of -50.38, a P/E/G ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $203.67 and a 200-day moving average of $211.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.75) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BA. Bank of America cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Edward Jones lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Northcoast Research lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Boeing from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Boeing from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.63.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Boeing

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.