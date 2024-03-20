Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,964 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 1.7% of Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 48,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,541,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,843,000 after acquiring an additional 165,266 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Athena Investment Management lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 30,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHG traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $92.48. The stock had a trading volume of 831,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,502,934. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.22. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.15 and a fifty-two week high of $93.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

