Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,954 shares during the quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 145.5% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 3,906 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 36.2% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 52,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,570,000 after buying an additional 13,829 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.30. 3,195,634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,745,277. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.58 and a twelve month high of $100.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.30.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

