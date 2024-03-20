Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,919 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. City State Bank grew its stake in Tesla by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,260 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 0.6% in the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 7,393 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 3.5% in the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in Tesla by 5.5% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 801 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. 41.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,920,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,920,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total value of $16,439,605.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,631,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 198,598 shares of company stock valued at $36,952,434. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

TSLA traded up $2.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $173.69. 57,098,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,276,570. The firm has a market capitalization of $553.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 2.41. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.37 and a 1-year high of $299.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $193.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The business had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $297.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Tesla from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Tesla from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.93.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

