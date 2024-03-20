Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report) by 36.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,767 shares during the quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,386,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,246,000 after purchasing an additional 609,911 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 53,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 21,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,204,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,060,000 after acquiring an additional 286,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $439,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVLU traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $27.89. 71,411 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,965. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.50 and a fifty-two week high of $27.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.70 and a 200 day moving average of $25.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.82.

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

