Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.30 Million Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,240 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BNDX. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 27.5% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 41,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Meritas Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BNDX stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,911,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,777,751. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.80 and a 200 day moving average of $48.68. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.30 and a 1-year high of $51.04.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.0851 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.