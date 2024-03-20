Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Has $4.25 Million Holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 170,226 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,696 shares during the quarter. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF makes up 1.0% of Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $4,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PWZ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 4,282 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 42,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 16,935 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 75,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 16,263 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PWZ traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.93. The company had a trading volume of 74,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,756. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.32. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.57 and a one year high of $25.32.

About Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF

The Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of insured investment-grade, tax-exempt debt issued by California or any US territory with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PWZ was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

