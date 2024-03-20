Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 614,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,329 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for about 6.9% of Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $28,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 54,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 29,058 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 148,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,859,000 after acquiring an additional 25,372 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 46,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 18,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter.

IUSB traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.33. 1,468,552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,851,348. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $42.56 and a one year high of $46.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.75.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.1463 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

