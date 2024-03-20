Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,289 shares during the quarter. iShares California Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $3,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 319.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,043,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,071,000 after buying an additional 1,556,751 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 523.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,752,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,933,000 after buying an additional 1,470,818 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 825,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,246,000 after buying an additional 54,511 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 174.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 793,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,520,000 after buying an additional 504,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 732,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,185,000 after buying an additional 31,969 shares in the last quarter.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.66. The company had a trading volume of 76,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,550. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $53.92 and a 12-month high of $58.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.56.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

