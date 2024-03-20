Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Sells 3,491 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 37.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,491 shares during the quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $1,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $2,558,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $296.29. 70,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,699. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $223.83 and a 1 year high of $297.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $284.93 and a 200-day moving average of $266.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

