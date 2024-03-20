Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Sells 8,651 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 63,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,651 shares during the quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 13,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 345,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,780,000 after purchasing an additional 14,977 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 130,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Leverty Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC now owns 783,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,955,000 after acquiring an additional 19,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:SCHF traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.70. 2,592,117 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,782,227. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.26 and its 200-day moving average is $35.71. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $32.29 and a 12-month high of $38.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

