Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 757 shares during the quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 71,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,441,000 after buying an additional 10,780 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $336,000. Exchange Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Bank now owns 12,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 3,078 shares in the last quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC now owns 258,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,370,000 after buying an additional 7,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,976,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $49.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,809,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,225,297. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.48 and a 12-month high of $50.36. The company has a market capitalization of $122.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.15 and a 200-day moving average of $46.12.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.