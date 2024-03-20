AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Shares Sold by Radnor Capital Management LLC

Radnor Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 278.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGCO in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in AGCO in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AGCO in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in AGCO in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Get AGCO alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on AGCO. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on shares of AGCO in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of AGCO from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of AGCO in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of AGCO from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.00.

AGCO Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AGCO traded up $1.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.55. 101,850 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 730,809. The company has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.30. AGCO Co. has a 1 year low of $105.77 and a 1 year high of $140.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.03 by ($0.25). AGCO had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.47 earnings per share. AGCO’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGCO Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. AGCO’s payout ratio is 7.42%.

AGCO Company Profile

(Free Report)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.