agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Trading Down 3.7%

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) fell 3.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.25 and last traded at $5.26. 147,711 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 6,234,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AGL. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of agilon health from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of agilon health from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of agilon health from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of agilon health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of agilon health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, agilon health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.73.

Get agilon health alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AGL

agilon health Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.95.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. agilon health had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a negative return on equity of 21.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that agilon health, inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of agilon health by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 6,605 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in agilon health by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 244,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,074,000 after purchasing an additional 57,950 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in agilon health in the 1st quarter worth about $262,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in agilon health by 228.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 17,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in agilon health by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 8,356 shares in the last quarter.

About agilon health

(Get Free Report)

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for agilon health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for agilon health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.