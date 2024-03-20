AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Stock Price Up 0.8%

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.68 and last traded at $9.67. Approximately 2,834,240 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 12,090,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.59.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on AGNC Investment from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Compass Point initiated coverage on AGNC Investment in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.25 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on AGNC Investment from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.96.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 967.97 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.28.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The business had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a mar 24 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 14.8%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 14,414.41%.

In other news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total transaction of $98,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 287,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,829,727.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGNC. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in AGNC Investment by 103.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 185,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 94,332 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,752,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,539,000 after buying an additional 78,253 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 48.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 451,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after buying an additional 146,406 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in AGNC Investment in the third quarter valued at about $3,655,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 75.1% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,477,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,962,000 after acquiring an additional 633,425 shares in the last quarter. 38.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

