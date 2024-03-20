Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Short Interest Down 6.1% in February

Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, a drop of 6.1% from the February 14th total of 1,630,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 906,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

In other Air Lease news, EVP Carol Hyland Forsyte sold 3,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $121,900.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,073 shares in the company, valued at $2,884,361.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Carol Hyland Forsyte sold 3,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $121,900.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,884,361.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kishore Korde sold 16,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total transaction of $658,742.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,461,287.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,646 shares of company stock valued at $3,705,152. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 7.2% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Air Lease by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 10,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Air Lease by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,852 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AL stock opened at $46.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Air Lease has a 52-week low of $33.33 and a 52-week high of $47.75.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $716.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.95 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Air Lease will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.31%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Air Lease from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Air Lease from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

