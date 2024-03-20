Alchemy Pay (ACH) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $39.07 Million

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. Alchemy Pay has a market cap of $271.55 million and $39.07 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar. One Alchemy Pay token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0364 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Alchemy Pay’s launch date was September 4th, 2019. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,452,465,037 tokens. The Reddit community for Alchemy Pay is https://reddit.com/r/alchemypay/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Alchemy Pay is alchemypay.medium.com. The official website for Alchemy Pay is alchemypay.org. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @alchemypay and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy Pay (ACH) is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 token used in the Alchemy Pay ecosystem, a hybrid crypto and fiat payment gateway. The platform integrates with mainstream systems to facilitate transactions with a mix of cryptocurrency and fiat payments. ACH is used for transaction fees, staking, rewards, and as a payment option. Alchemy Pay was co-founded by John Tan and Molly Zheng, combining expertise in payment systems and blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemy Pay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alchemy Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

