Aleph Zero Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $286.41 Million (AZERO)

Aleph Zero (AZERO) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. Aleph Zero has a total market cap of $286.41 million and approximately $3.09 million worth of Aleph Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Aleph Zero has traded 25% lower against the US dollar. One Aleph Zero coin can currently be purchased for $1.13 or 0.00001772 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aleph Zero Profile

Aleph Zero launched on January 27th, 2022. Aleph Zero’s total supply is 336,231,180 coins and its circulating supply is 252,430,469 coins. Aleph Zero’s official message board is www.alephzero.org/blog. The official website for Aleph Zero is www.alephzero.org. The Reddit community for Aleph Zero is https://reddit.com/r/alephzero/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aleph Zero’s official Twitter account is @aleph__zero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph Zero is a layer 1 blockchain platform based on a novel, peer-reviewed consensus protocol, AlephBFT. The consensus utilizes a Directed Acyclic Graph architecture as an intermediary data structure, resulting in a rapid time to finality. In the end, however, Aleph Zero is still a blockchain—not a DAG.

The consensus is integrated into Substrate, an open framework built by Parity and the Polkadot developer community—however, it doesn’t make Aleph Zero a parachain, but rather an independent layer 1.”

Aleph Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aleph Zero directly using US dollars.

