Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) Short Interest Update

Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 234,200 shares, a decrease of 5.1% from the February 14th total of 246,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.7 days. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Alico Price Performance

ALCO stock opened at $28.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.80 million, a P/E ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.85. Alico has a 52 week low of $22.58 and a 52 week high of $31.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($2.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($2.06). Alico had a net margin of 110.84% and a negative return on equity of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $13.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 million. Analysts anticipate that Alico will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alico Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alico

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Alico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.17%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alico by 34.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alico by 10,525.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Alico by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Alico by 1,503.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of Alico by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. 49.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alico

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment engages in planting, owning, cultivating, and/or managing citrus groves to produce fruit for sale to fresh and processed citrus markets, including activities related to the purchase and resale of fruit and value-added services, which include contracting for the harvesting, marketing, and hauling of citrus.

