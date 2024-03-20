Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.00.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALIT. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Alight in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on Alight from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. TheStreet raised Alight from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Alight from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Alight in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Alight in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Alight by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Alight in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Alight in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Alight by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE ALIT opened at $8.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.01. Alight has a twelve month low of $6.33 and a twelve month high of $10.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.07, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.90.
Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. Alight had a positive return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $960.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Research analysts forecast that Alight will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Solutions and Professional Services. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.
