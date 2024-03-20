Alight Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:ALIT)

Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 6,320 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 269% compared to the typical volume of 1,713 call options.

Shares of NYSE ALIT traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.86. 6,076,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,600,072. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Alight has a 12 month low of $6.33 and a 12 month high of $10.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of -17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.90.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Alight had a positive return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $960.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Alight will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alight news, insider Katie J. Rooney sold 26,164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total transaction of $234,167.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,963,694 shares in the company, valued at $26,525,061.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Katie J. Rooney sold 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $63,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,999,434 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,994,906. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALIT. Greenlight Capital Inc. bought a new position in Alight in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,831,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alight in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,947,000. Fidelity National Financial Inc. raised its position in Alight by 33.3% in the third quarter. Fidelity National Financial Inc. now owns 20,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,800,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Alight by 616.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,799,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,990,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Alight by 1,767.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,998,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,633,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730,410 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ALIT shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Alight from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Alight in a report on Friday, January 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on Alight from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Alight in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Alight in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Solutions and Professional Services. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

