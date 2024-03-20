Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.19) Per Share, Leerink Partnrs Forecasts

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs cut their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 13th. Leerink Partnrs analyst R. Ruiz now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.15). The consensus estimate for Aligos Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.83) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Aligos Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.70) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

Aligos Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:ALGS opened at $0.93 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.74. Aligos Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.54 and a 1 year high of $1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $69.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aligos Therapeutics

About Aligos Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGS. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 9,440 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 404,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 14,719 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Aligos Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,010,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 15,905 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Aligos Therapeutics by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,184,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after buying an additional 19,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newtyn Management LLC boosted its position in Aligos Therapeutics by 2.2% in the third quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 920,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 60.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-097558, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of coronavirus; and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is completed Phase 1b clinical trial to treat chronic hepatitis B (CHB).

