Alliance Global Partners Cuts Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) Price Target to $20.00

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Ocuphire Pharma Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OCUP opened at $1.91 on Wednesday. Ocuphire Pharma has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $6.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.39 million, a P/E ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 0.36.

Get Ocuphire Pharma alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ocuphire Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ocuphire Pharma by 75.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 49,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 21,318 shares during the last quarter. Richmond Brothers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ocuphire Pharma by 7.6% in the third quarter. Richmond Brothers Inc. now owns 368,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 26,143 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ocuphire Pharma in the second quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Ocuphire Pharma in the first quarter worth $68,000. 17.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ocuphire Pharma

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of refractive and retinal eye disorders. Its lead product candidate is Nyxol eye drops, a once-daily preservative-free eye drop formulation of phentolamine mesylate for dim light or night vision disturbances; and for pharmacologically induced mydriasis and presbyopia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ocuphire Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocuphire Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.