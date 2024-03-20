Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $39.70

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $39.70 and last traded at $39.63, with a volume of 1889648 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ally Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Ally Financial Trading Up 5.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.20 and a 200 day moving average of $31.19. The firm has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.40.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 9.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.13%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ally Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 115.0% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the second quarter worth $30,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Ally Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in Ally Financial by 165.7% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

