ALPEK, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALPKF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

ALPEK, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALPKF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,828,100 shares, a decrease of 6.0% from the February 14th total of 4,072,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 19,140.5 days.

ALPEK Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ALPKF opened at $0.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.62 and its 200 day moving average is $1.00. ALPEK has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $1.20.

ALPEK Company Profile

Alpek, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a petrochemical company in Mexico and internationally. It operates in two segments, Polyester, and Plastic and Chemicals. The Polyester segment produces purified terephthalic acid (PTA), an organic compound that is the main raw material for PET; polyethylene terephthalate (PET); and recycled PET for beverage bottles, food containers, consumer good packaging, new bottles and containers, strapping and packing supplies, and fibers for clothing and carpet applications; and polyester fibers, such as staple fiber for use in carpets, home furnishings, and garments; and filament for clothing, automotive interiors, and seatbelts, as well as canvases, conveyor belts, hoses, and other industrial application.

