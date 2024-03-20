Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $146.33.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.11, for a total transaction of $3,152,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,422,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,443,236.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.11, for a total transaction of $3,152,475.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,422,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,443,236.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total transaction of $59,334.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,805,628.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 257,159 shares of company stock worth $36,112,760. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $147.92 on Friday. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $100.28 and a 52 week high of $155.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

