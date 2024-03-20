Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $146.33.
Several research analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GOOG
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphabet
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.
Alphabet Stock Performance
Shares of GOOG stock opened at $147.92 on Friday. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $100.28 and a 52 week high of $155.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.
About Alphabet
Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Alphabet
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- 3 Real Estate Stocks to Buy on Commission Cuts
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Geron Stock Doubles After Imetelstat Receives FDA Panel Approval
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- Growing Twice as Fast as Tesla, XPeng is a Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.