Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $141.00 to $144.00. The stock had previously closed at $141.18, but opened at $148.61. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Alphabet shares last traded at $152.05, with a volume of 17,327,386 shares changing hands.
GOOGL has been the topic of several other reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $174.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho increased their price target on Alphabet from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Redburn Atlantic upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.03.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,951,000. M3 Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $2,695,000. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $341,000. Finally, VanderPol Investments L.L.C. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $389,000. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.
Alphabet Trading Down 0.4 %
The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $142.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.54.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.
